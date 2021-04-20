Casa de Indias Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia

Photo courtesy of Casa de Indias

Casa de Indias Tucked away in Cartagena’s Old Town, Casa de Indias combines colonial architecture with vibrant eclecticism. Though the villa dates to 1693, when it was owned by the then-governor of Cartagena, its purchase in 1979 by the family of famed Colombian figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero set the tone for its current iteration. His interior designer daughter Lina Botero redecorated the guesthouse and opened it to travelers in 2013, keeping old-world features like terra cotta–hued stucco walls and black-and-white marble tile floors while adding colorful textiles and pottery, rough-hewn wood furniture, and works by her father to create an artsy lived-in feel. Individually decorated rooms are likewise warm and distinctive, some showcasing original brick walls and all offering iPod docks and flat-screen TVs. The 16-guest maximum capacity helps ensure a quiet atmosphere where you’re free to roam between palm-shaded patios, lounge around the outdoor pool, or take in panoramic city views from the rooftop terrace and hot tub.