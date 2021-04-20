Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa de Indias

Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
Website
Casa de Indias Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Courtyard Pool Cartagena Colombia
Main level pool Cartagena Colombia
Second Floor Blue Railing Cartagena Colombia
Aerial View of Casa de Indias, Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Rooftop Views Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Daybed Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Bathroom Window View Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Courtyard Pool Cartagena Colombia
Main level pool Cartagena Colombia
Second Floor Blue Railing Cartagena Colombia
Aerial View of Casa de Indias, Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Rooftop Views Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Daybed Cartagena Colombia
Casa de Indias Bathroom Window View Cartagena Colombia

Casa de Indias

Tucked away in Cartagena’s Old Town, Casa de Indias combines colonial architecture with vibrant eclecticism. Though the villa dates to 1693, when it was owned by the then-governor of Cartagena, its purchase in 1979 by the family of famed Colombian figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero set the tone for its current iteration. His interior designer daughter Lina Botero redecorated the guesthouse and opened it to travelers in 2013, keeping old-world features like terra cotta–hued stucco walls and black-and-white marble tile floors while adding colorful textiles and pottery, rough-hewn wood furniture, and works by her father to create an artsy lived-in feel. Individually decorated rooms are likewise warm and distinctive, some showcasing original brick walls and all offering iPod docks and flat-screen TVs. The 16-guest maximum capacity helps ensure a quiet atmosphere where you’re free to roam between palm-shaded patios, lounge around the outdoor pool, or take in panoramic city views from the rooftop terrace and hot tub.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Casa de Indias Courtyard Pool

Casa de Indias is a beautiful privately owned villa in Cartagena, with 10 bedrooms with a pool and jacuzzi, both on the main level and rooftop. It has so much authentic Colombian character and is owner by the Botero family.
Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Main level pool

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Second Floor Blue Railing

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Aerial View of Casa de Indias, Cartagena

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Casa de Indias Rooftop Views

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Casa de Indias Daybed

Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Casa de Indias Bathroom Window View

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points