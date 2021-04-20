La Passion Hotel Boutique
Behind a discreet blue door in Cartagena’s walled historic zone, La Passion maintains its low-key ambiance with just eight rooms and a maximum of 16 guests. The distinctly decorated 19th-century building was designed by French film producer and theater designer Thierry Forte, who owns the property with his Colombian wife, and balances original elements like black-and-white-tile flooring with such antiques as brass gramophones and heavy wooden chests. Brightly painted accent walls, abstract art, and colorful decorative objects keep things from feeling too fusty, as does an indoor garden of tropical flowers, vines, and trees that soars through an interior courtyard. Best of all, the standout rooftop pool and restaurant are typically uncrowded, making the surrounding panoramic city views all the more stunning.