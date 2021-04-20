Hornsleth Bar
Løvstræde 4, 1152 København, Denmark
+45 31 73 73 08
More info
Fri, Sat 10pm - 5am
Gritty, Funky, CharmingHornsleth Bar is half cocktail bar, half relaxed club. It has the feel of a rock bar, and is an art bar inspired by the works of controversial artist Christian Von Hornsleth.
With semi-pornographic images around the bar, and a highly sexualized motif this bar is not for the easily offended or shocked. It is, however, quite popular among Danes and foreigners alike. Particularly those between the ages of 25 and 45.