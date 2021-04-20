Where are you going?
Hornsleth Bar

Løvstræde 4, 1152 København, Denmark
+45 31 73 73 08
Gritty, Funky, Charming Copenhagen Denmark

Fri, Sat 10pm - 5am

Gritty, Funky, Charming

Hornsleth Bar is half cocktail bar, half relaxed club. It has the feel of a rock bar, and is an art bar inspired by the works of controversial artist Christian Von Hornsleth.

With semi-pornographic images around the bar, and a highly sexualized motif this bar is not for the easily offended or shocked. It is, however, quite popular among Danes and foreigners alike. Particularly those between the ages of 25 and 45.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

