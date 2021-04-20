I found art in an usual place

Walking through the newly launched Hamad International Airport in Doha, I was visually pleased with art installations dotted all over the airport, lounges and hallways. One of the ones you won't miss is this giant yellow teddy bear sculpture by Urs Fischer at the departures/ Transit terminal. Perhaps it's that big fat hug it wants from you before leaving the country.



You wont have time to get bored as you will come across a variety of carefully curated artworks of sculptures and paintings by regional and international artists for the 9th largest airport in the world.