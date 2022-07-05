Angkor National Museum

Seeing is certainly believing when it comes to Angkor Archaeological Park. Nevertheless, detailed information about the various wonders of the Khmer empire is somewhat lacking at the ruins themselves. That’s why a stop at this informative, if expensive, privately owned museum is crucial for visitors who want to get an inside track on Khmer sculpture and the epic tale of Angkor. The exhibits themselves aren’t overly impressive; indeed, the collection has been criticized for being visually pleasing without displaying many pieces of genuine Angkorian significance. However, the presentation is first-class, and it is one of the only places in Cambodia offering outsiders some essential understanding of the history and culture of this once-dominant empire.