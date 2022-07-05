Angkor National Museum

968 Vithei Charles De Gaulle, ក្រុងសៀមរាប, Cambodia
8ffe152ccfb9aa5bda473720c8795203.jpg

Southeast Asia Cambodia Angkor National Museum

age fotostock

8ffe152ccfb9aa5bda473720c8795203.jpg

Seeing is certainly believing when it comes to Angkor Archaeological Park. Nevertheless, detailed information about the various wonders of the Khmer empire is somewhat lacking at the ruins themselves. That’s why a stop at this informative, if expensive, privately owned museum is crucial for visitors who want to get an inside track on Khmer sculpture and the epic tale of Angkor. The exhibits themselves aren’t overly impressive; indeed, the collection has been criticized for being visually pleasing without displaying many pieces of genuine Angkorian significance. However, the presentation is first-class, and it is one of the only places in Cambodia offering outsiders some essential understanding of the history and culture of this once-dominant empire.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Duncan Forgan
Wed Jun 14 22:28:38 EDT 2017

A Useful Primer on the Golden Age of Angkor

Seeing is certainly believing when it comes to Angkor Archaeological Park. Nevertheless, detailed information about the various wonders of the Khmer empire is somewhat lacking at the ruins themselves. That’s why a stop at this informative, if expensive, privately owned museum is crucial for visitors who want to get an inside track on Khmer sculpture and the epic tale of Angkor. The exhibits themselves aren’t overly impressive; indeed, the collection has been criticized for being visually pleasing without displaying many pieces of genuine Angkorian significance. However, the presentation is first-class, and it is one of the only places in Cambodia offering outsiders some essential understanding of the history and culture of this once-dominant empire.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More