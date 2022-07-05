Where are you going?
Blue Pumpkin

Mondul 1 Village, Svay Dangkum Commune, District, 563 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia
+855 63 963 574
Groundbreaking Bakery Still Going Strong Siem Reap Cambodia

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Groundbreaking Bakery Still Going Strong

It may seem unbelievable now, given the pace of Siem Reap’s evolution, but reliably great coffee and other deli and bakery staples were tough to find before Blue Pumpkin set up shop near the turn of the millennium. Success may have changed the venture—it now has a number of outlets in Siem Reap, and several more in Phnom Penh—but the philosophy of serving simple but high-quality Asian and Western dishes remains intact. Menu highlights include generously proportioned breakfasts and sandwiches, decadent cakes, famous yogurt shakes, and a wide selection of homemade ice creams and sorbets.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

