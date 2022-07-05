The Spa by Lotus Blanc

Ease Those Angkor-Induced Aches and Pains
Despite its generally laid-back vibe, Siem Reap
can get a little exhausting at times. The heat can be punishing, and a long day exploring relics and ruins can take it out of even the fittest individuals. Thankfully, there is no shortage of pampering options to rejuvenate you here in Temple Town—and the spa at the Lotus Blanc resort is one of the best. The facility here has numerous strings in its seductive bow. A wide range of Khmer massage treatments includes a traditional herbal body wrap complemented by a lemongrass-oil rubdown and a steamed-poultice massage by a Kru Khmer (herbalist). The spa stocks the exclusive Kerstin Florian line of skin-care products, ensuring luxurious facials for every skin type.