Breakfast at a Street Food Stall

Breakfast on a cold bowl of Nom Banh Chok
The beloved Cambodian breakfast dish of nom banh chok
is a love-it-or-hate-it dish for most foreigners, who would probably prefer to have this cold to luke-warm noodle dish served hot. The process of making these rice noodles is depicted in bas reliefs on Angkor temples, suggesting that the dish dates back to the Khmer Empire and traveled to Thailand at the end of the Angkorian era. In Thailand, there is a similar noodle dish called kanom jeen
. In Siem Reap
it's typically served at street-side stalls and by roaming women vendors who carry baskets of ingredients on their shoulders. Like anything in Cambodia, you can expect to find an array of versions but a favorite comes with a yellow kroeung
curry, a mound of thinly sliced banana blossoms, pickled cucumber, and fresh fragrant green herbs.