Preah Khan Temple

Angkor, Cambodia
+855 96 868 8355
Preah Khan Temple

Angkor, Cambodia

Grand but Underappreciated Angkorian Masterpiece

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm

Grand but Underappreciated Angkorian Masterpiece

Located just north of Angkor Thom (the ancient capital of the Khmer empire), Preah Khan sees significantly less footfall than the likes of Angkor Wat and Ta Prohm. Dedicated to the father of Jayavarman VII, the complex is one of the grandest of all the temples at Angkor Archaeological Park. Its smaller size and reasonable state of preservation makes it an ideal place for visitors to while away an hour or two at least. The delicate religious and mythological reliefs, including dancing goddesses and holy sages, are a highlight of the complex. Although the main entrance to Preah Khan is in the east, most tourists enter at the west gate near the main road, walk the length of the temple, then double back to the central sanctuary to exit at the north gate.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

