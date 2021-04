Haleiwa, HI

Shave Ice is a great way to cool off on a hot Hawaiian day and enjoy a Hawaii flavored favorite treat.There is no better place than Haleiwa to find shave ice stands on as many corners as Starbucks frequents in Seattle Flavors come in all sorts of traditional flavors like Orange, Grape, and Strawberry, and also in all sorts of tropical and Hawaiian flavors like Lilikoi, Lychee, and Lihing Mui.Just keep in mind, this is not a snow cone, it's "Hawaiian Shave Ice!"