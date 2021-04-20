Haleiwa, HI

Where are you going?
Exploring Oahu's Haleiwa Harbor

Known for stand-up paddleboard tours, Coconut Adventures also offers sunset sails for small groups that go out of Haleiwa Harbor. —Hoku Haiku

Haleiwa Harbor, (808) 372-1218. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s North Shore neighborhood in Oahu.
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Erin Kelly
almost 7 years ago

Spicy Shrimp Yumminess

My one regret when traveling to Hawaii—that I didn't eat more food. From one of the many shrimp trucks that line the North Shore.
Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Nice Shave Ice

Shave Ice is a great way to cool off on a hot Hawaiian day and enjoy a Hawaii flavored favorite treat.
There is no better place than Haleiwa to find shave ice stands on as many corners as Starbucks frequents in Seattle!
Flavors come in all sorts of traditional flavors like Orange, Grape, and Strawberry, and also in all sorts of tropical and Hawaiian flavors like Lilikoi, Lychee, and Lihing Mui.
Just keep in mind, this is not a snow cone, it's "Hawaiian Shave Ice!"

