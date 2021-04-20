Haupia Pie

A lesser known tourist stop on the North Shore of Oahu, and about an hour drive from Honolulu, is Ted's Bakery. While you can pick up some of the fantastic pies from Ted's at supermarkets around the island, there is nothing better than 'fresh' and famous Chocolate Haupia pie.

Haupia is a light coconut and milk based pudding that is served as a desert throughout the Islands. Combining haupia over chocolate pudding in a pie crust and smothering the top of it with whipped cream is what truly makes this dessert worth stopping for!

The hole-in-the-wall bakery is easy to miss on Kamehameha Highway along Sunset Beach, but should you drive past, it is worth turn around for!