Ted's Bakery
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
| +1 808-638-8207
Photo courtesy of José Mandojana
Ted's Bakery, OahuEveryone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku's North Shore neighborhood in Oahu.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Haupia Pie
A lesser known tourist stop on the North Shore of Oahu, and about an hour drive from Honolulu, is Ted's Bakery. While you can pick up some of the fantastic pies from Ted's at supermarkets around the island, there is nothing better than 'fresh' and famous Chocolate Haupia pie.
Haupia is a light coconut and milk based pudding that is served as a desert throughout the Islands. Combining haupia over chocolate pudding in a pie crust and smothering the top of it with whipped cream is what truly makes this dessert worth stopping for!
The hole-in-the-wall bakery is easy to miss on Kamehameha Highway along Sunset Beach, but should you drive past, it is worth turn around for!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best Pie on O'ahu
If you're headed to Sunset Beach stop off at Ted's Bakery. The specialty of Ted's is the Chocolate-Haupia Pie which is a chocolate coconut pudding pie. They also have a wide selection of other pies but the haupia pie is a must. They also serve sandwiches & coffee drinks. Plenty of surfers and beach goers stop here to load up on their carbs.