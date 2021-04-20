Where are you going?
Gwangju

Gwangju, South Korea
The Museum at the House of Sharing Gwangju South Korea

The Museum at the House of Sharing

During World War II, it is estimated that nearly 200,000 women, most of them Korean, were used as sex slaves to the Japanese army. This sad legacy is still a controversial topic, but it doesn't change the fact that the victims remain.

About 45 minutes south of Seoul lies the House of Sharing, a group home established in 1995 for these former “comfort women.” The Museum of Sexual Slavery by the Japanese Military is located on the property, and includes displays of wartime photographs and documents, artwork painted by survivors and artifacts as a remembrance of times past.

Be sure to call or email in advance to schedule a tour in English.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

