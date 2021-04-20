Where are you going?
Gui’an Water Park

Lianjiang, Fuzhou, China
Website
| +86 591 2629 8888
Tropical Water Park Fuzhou China

Tropical Water Park

This 200-acre water park features tropical landscapes, slides, castles, and towers ripe for exploring. With a Mayan theme, everything alludes to the mysteries of ancient Mayan culture with classic and informative elements. The lively park is not only representative of Chinese strides in engineering and landscape architecture, but also the region's interest in cultural exploration. Gui'an Water Park is located in the same complex of water-themed attractions as the Gui'an Hot Springs, about 30km northeast of downtown Fuzhou along the Lianjiang River.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points