Tropical Water Park
This 200-acre water park features tropical landscapes, slides, castles, and towers ripe for exploring. With a Mayan theme, everything alludes to the mysteries of ancient Mayan culture with classic and informative elements. The lively park is not only representative of Chinese strides in engineering and landscape architecture, but also the region's interest in cultural exploration. Gui'an Water Park is located in the same complex of water-themed attractions as the Gui'an Hot Springs, about 30km northeast of downtown Fuzhou along the Lianjiang River.