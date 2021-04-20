Green Dot Stables 2200 West Lafayette Boulevard

More info Sun 12pm - 10pm Mon - Wed 11am - 12am Thur - Sat 11am - 1am

Artisan Sliders in a Former Corktown Dive Bar With just over a year in business, Green Dot Stables is still new, but owner Jacques and his wife took over a building in Corktown that isn't. Instead, they took it from abandoned and historical to historical but fresh. The interior still retains its ode to horse racing and is kitschy appeal without being cheesy.



An innovative new menu presided over by Les Molnar features more than 20 unusual and classic sliders with a "mystery meat" option that changes often. On the day I visited, the special was Lamb Tongue with Dijon Brown Butter and Fennel Relish. My favorite was the Corned Beef Slider with Wigley's-Brinery Kraut, Pickle and Mustard Aioli.



Local and imported beers anchor the drink list and their soda (or pop as it is known in the Midwest) is mixed in-house with locally made syrup.



Optional sides include truffle fries, poutine, chicken and orzo salad, kale & quinoa, or classic mac 'n' cheese.



Menus items start at an affordable $2 and it is a packed house during the lunch rush so plan accordingly or visit at odd hours to ensure fast service.