My only regret in Istanbul

During my younger days while studying in Britain, I traveled to few European cities. Unfortunately time was scarce, money even scarcer so I didn't get to see Turkey. 13 years and one child since after the graduation, my husband took me to Istanbul & Athens. I had a ball of a time in Istanbul, my shutter button worked relentlessly. My senses stimulated at every corner of this city. One exceptionally hot and dry afternoon, I took a respite from the sun by getting lost inside Kapali Çarşı - The Grand Bazaar. I found this gentleman sitting at ease with his friends along the alleyway that connects The Old Book Bazaar and Istanbul University. I gestured to my camera, put on a pathetic face in asking his permission to snap a photo. He nodded softly and smiled in return. Then I walked towards him to crack a conversation, at this point my husband called up to me saying that our friend, Kerem, had been waiting too long outside the Bazaar to take us to The Bosphorus. I rushed out to Beyazit street without looking back. I kept thinking about him. I did return to the same place to look for him on our last day in Istanbul but he wasn't there. The episode will forever be my only regret in Istanbul. I should have talked to him that very same afternoon.