Tokyo's Sushi Master

This is the best sushi place I've ever been to in my life. Sushi Chef Jiro Ono (featured in the 2011 film Jiro Dreams of Sushi), now 85 years of age, is a master still working hard every day to refine his technique. His specialty is Nigiri Sushi, and it's very traditional and simple. Eating here is not only about the food, but also the experience—there is much more to the story behind the sushi, and Jiro himself, than meets the eye.



It's an expensive place, and you must make a reservation ahead of the time, but it's a must-go if you are a true sushi lover. After eating here, though, you might not like your neighborhood sushi place quite as much.