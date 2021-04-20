Frederic Chopin Monument Łazienki Królewskie, al. Ujazdowskie, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland

I'm Watching You Chopin concerts are a summer tradition at Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw. Great pianists have performed beneath the Polish composer's monument every year since 1953 (Christina Biørkøe is featured in the photo). The performances run from May through September and are held every Sunday at noon and 4 p.m.