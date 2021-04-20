Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frederic Chopin Monument

Łazienki Królewskie, al. Ujazdowskie, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
+48 504 243 783
I'm Watching You Warsaw Poland
visit the home of romance Warsaw Poland
I'm Watching You Warsaw Poland
visit the home of romance Warsaw Poland

I'm Watching You

Chopin concerts are a summer tradition at Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw. Great pianists have performed beneath the Polish composer's monument every year since 1953 (Christina Biørkøe is featured in the photo). The performances run from May through September and are held every Sunday at noon and 4 p.m.
By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

visit the home of romance

at the park that is Chopin's memorial. not far from the city center, the lovely setting is a favorite of locals on warm days. the grounds alone are worth the journey.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30