Frederic Chopin Monument
Łazienki Królewskie, al. Ujazdowskie, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
+48 504 243 783
I'm Watching YouChopin concerts are a summer tradition at Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw. Great pianists have performed beneath the Polish composer's monument every year since 1953 (Christina Biørkøe is featured in the photo). The performances run from May through September and are held every Sunday at noon and 4 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
visit the home of romance
at the park that is Chopin's memorial. not far from the city center, the lovely setting is a favorite of locals on warm days. the grounds alone are worth the journey.