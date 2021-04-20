Where are you going?
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Av. Paseo de la Reforma 500, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5230 1818
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Classic luxury in a colonial building is what visitors can expect of Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, located near the swanky neighborhood of Polanco and the sprawling Chapultepec Park. Proximity to the park offers respite from some of the noisier parts of the city, as does the hotel's own expansive courtyard. Citrus trees and other greenery, tended by the same gardener since the hotel opened, radiate from a central fountain, while sculptures by Mexican artist José Luis Cuevas add even more atmosphere to the peaceful setting. This sense of refinement extends throughout the property, with Four Seasons’ signature service on full display—housekeeping, for example, is performed twice daily, and the staff can arrange for in-room massage services. Guests can also look forward to a contemporary Latin American restaurant, a tequila and mezcal bar, and a health club with a sauna and whirlpool.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

