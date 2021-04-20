Fortaleza de Sagres
Fortaleza de Sagres
+351 282 620 140
Europe's last sunsetDubbed by old tales as "The place where land ends and the sea begins", Sagres is europe's most western village (with Lisbon being the most western city). A strategic intersection between the trading routes between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, an international trading post, a fisherman's harbour and frequently attacked by pirates, Sagres was one of Portugal's most valued land assets.
Sagres fortress was built on a prominent rock formation in the 15th century and besides being a national monument its location offers a most spectacular vantage point to witness the last sunset of mainland europe. I recommend checking the sundown tables and arriving about thirty minutes before, to allow you plenty of time to navigate the clay and protruding limestone cliff tops until you find your comfort place.