Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Foro Cultural MUJAM

157 Doctor García Diego
Mexico City's Mecca for Street Art Mexico City Mexico

Mexico City's Mecca for Street Art

If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists.

MUJAM, the Museum of the Juguete Antiguo Mexicano (Vintage Mexican Toy), is responsible for having organized the city's first street art festival in 2007, drawing top names from around the world to collaborate on massive, ambitious street art projects, including many you'll see in this neighborhood.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points