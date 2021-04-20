Foro Cultural MUJAM
157 Doctor García Diego
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Mexico City's Mecca for Street ArtIf you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists.
MUJAM, the Museum of the Juguete Antiguo Mexicano (Vintage Mexican Toy), is responsible for having organized the city's first street art festival in 2007, drawing top names from around the world to collaborate on massive, ambitious street art projects, including many you'll see in this neighborhood.