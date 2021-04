Folly Beach Pier

If Isle of Palms is the equivalent of Charleston 's North Shore, Folly Beach would be her South Shore. This area of Folly Beach is the northernmost tip of that island and its most beautiful and rustic. You owe it to yourself to make the trip and experience an adulterated white sand beach. The Morris Island Lighthouse was once well situated on land but it is now completely surrounded by the Atlantic. Corrosion to the beach on Morris Island was as a result of the jetty system the Army Core of Engineers installed many years ago. The lighthouse was rendered inoperable once the Sullivan's Island lighthouse was completed. The water here can get as agitated as your washing machine. Often times you can witness schools of dolphin teaching their young how to swim and as the sun begins to set in the west over Charleston it makes for an incredible vibe.