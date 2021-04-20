Flora Tours Calle Duarte

Beach Excursion with Flora Tours Flora Tours, in Las Terrenas, can organize a number of excursions around the Samana Peninsula — including horse riding to El Limon waterfall, a boat tour of Los Haitises National Park, and humpback whale watching.



Their beach excursion is a good bet for anyone who wants to see three of the Dominican Republic's most beautiful beaches — including world-famous Playa Rincon — in just one day, and with no logistical headaches.



Fronton and Madama beaches are only accessible by boat. Fronton, reached after an exhilarating 20-minute motorboat ride over a surprisingly choppy ocean, feels particularly isolated. You can snorkel there (equipment is provided) though the coral is mostly dead.



After a quick stop at Madama for a Cuba libre and a swim, you continue on to Playa Rincon for lunch. While the restaurant is full of tour groups and feels like a bit of a tourist trap — which is not surprising, given that Rincon is regularly voted one of the most beautiful beaches in the world — the lobster is good and the rum is flowing.



Playa Rincon genuinely is stunning, and you have enough time to relax, take a swim, and soak up some rays. Check out the guy selling cocktails served in coconuts and pineapples.



Flora Tours is owned by French couple Nicolas and Monica. Nicolas accompanies you on the beach trip, and is friendly, professional, and knowledgeable.