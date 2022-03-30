Evil Dave's Grill
Originally opened in 2006 by chef David Husereau, known for his appearance on Chopped Canada
, Evil Dave’s Grill may have since changed ownership, but the menu remains prime-time ready. Try the Cowboy Sushi, the Luscious Lollipop Shrimp, or the Malevolent Meatloaf (best name ever), which is made with 100 percent lean ground bison and wild-boar bacon. Dinner dishes range in price from $23 to $40, and they offer more quality and creativity than most other comparably priced restaurants in town. Pair your meal with a cocktail from the elixirs menu—popular ones include the Karma Police, made from Malibu Mango rum, Hpnotiq liqueur, a mandarin wedge, and ginger ale.