Evil Dave's Grill

86 Connaught Drive, Jasper, Alberta, Canada
Website
| +1 780-852-3323
Evil Dave's Grill Jasper Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 4pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 10pm

Evil Dave's Grill

Originally opened in 2006 by chef David Husereau, known for his appearance on Chopped Canada, Evil Dave’s Grill may have since changed ownership, but the menu remains prime-time ready. Try the Cowboy Sushi, the Luscious Lollipop Shrimp, or the Malevolent Meatloaf (best name ever), which is made with 100 percent lean ground bison and wild-boar bacon. Dinner dishes range in price from $23 to $40, and they offer more quality and creativity than most other comparably priced restaurants in town. Pair your meal with a cocktail from the elixirs menu—popular ones include the Karma Police, made from Malibu Mango rum, Hpnotiq liqueur, a mandarin wedge, and ginger ale.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

