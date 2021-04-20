Walking on the Athabasca Glacier in the Canadian Rockies

The Columbia Icefield is home to the magnificent Athabasca Glacier which you can actually drive up to and touch! We also did the Glacier Walk on Athabasca which involves traveling in a specialized vehicle called Ice Explorer that can traverse crevasses and the glacial ice surface.



If you see the photo closely, you'll notice the barely visible tiny specks midway up the glacier - these are the custom-designed Ice Explorers driving around on the glacier!



Our first sight of Athabasca Glacier is one we'll never forget. We had never seen anything as massive and stupendous before. We got to walk around on the glacier, we drank pure glacier water, and we touched the freezing but pristine turquoise-blue ice! The glacier was covered with deep crevasses so we did not venture outside the recommended area. The meltwater we drank was refreshingly cold and exhilaratingly crisp.



Nearby hikes like Wilcox Pass allowed us to explore the Columbia Icefield from a stunning vantage point, as we hiked to the top of a nearby mountain and got an expansive view of the glacier capped valleys of the Icefield and more glaciers.



Definitely the experience of a lifetime!