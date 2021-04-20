Euclides 25
Calle Euclides 25, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City's Muslim CommunityEstimates confirming the number of Muslims living in Mexico vary widely, but a large number of them–expats and recent converts alike– reside in Mexico City. As recently as 20 years ago, they had no formal house of worship (in the mid-90s, Muslims had to gather at the Embassy of Pakistan for services), but with the establishment of the Centro Educativo de la Comunidad Musulmana (Muslim Community Education Center) in 2001, more formal and structured opportunities for group worship expanded.
The Muslim community continues to grow in Mexico, largely due to growing interest in the religion among younger Mexicans with Internet access, who are learning about Muslim tenets online. If you're interested in learning more about the community in the capital, then visit the Centro for more information.