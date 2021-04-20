Where are you going?
Bonfim

Bonfim, Salvador - BA, Brazil
Bonfim Wish Ribbons

The Bonfim church in Salvador, Brazil has become famous for their colorful wish ribbons. Thousands of ribbons are tied to the fence surrounding the church. It's an amazing sight and ritual!

Visitors to the church can tie a ribbon to their wrist and make three wishes (one for each knot tied to secure the ribbon). Legend has it that their wishes will be granted when the ribbon naturally disintergrates and falls off. It cannot be cut off or removed. My ribbon took over a year to fall off. It's quite the commitment.
Kristina Leege

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
over 6 years ago

Bomfim da Bahia, Salvador - Brazil

The power of hope and the energy of praying can be extraordinary. In this case, represented by the multiple colors of the wish ribbons. Hard to explain this feeling, but overwhelming after a rainy afternoon in the North East of Brazil

