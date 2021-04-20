Bonfim Bonfim, Salvador - BA, Brazil

Bonfim Wish Ribbons The Bonfim church in Salvador, Brazil has become famous for their colorful wish ribbons. Thousands of ribbons are tied to the fence surrounding the church. It's an amazing sight and ritual!



Visitors to the church can tie a ribbon to their wrist and make three wishes (one for each knot tied to secure the ribbon). Legend has it that their wishes will be granted when the ribbon naturally disintergrates and falls off. It cannot be cut off or removed. My ribbon took over a year to fall off. It's quite the commitment.