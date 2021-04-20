Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

A Figueira Rubaiyat

Rua Haddock Lobo, 1738 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01415-000, Brazil
Website
| +55 11 3087-1399
Brazilian Fish Ribs Sao Paulo Brazil
an indoor picnic Sao Paulo Brazil
Brazilian Fish Ribs Sao Paulo Brazil
an indoor picnic Sao Paulo Brazil

More info

Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Brazilian Fish Ribs

Ordering something local, often something you have never heard of or cannot pronounce, is one of the best ways to get to know a new culture. While Sao Paulo doesn't ooze with culture, it does boast an incredible food scene.

One of the more notable restaurant in Jardins is A Figeuira, meaning fig tree, as the entire restaurants sits under a massive fig tree with dripping candles and twinkle lights. The menu is full of meat, but I went for the fish ribs, which were about the same size as a rib eye.

God only knows what monster fish this was, that I can only assume came out of the Amazon, but it was incredible and a do not miss dish. Don't forget the side of heart of palm. Follow your sea monster with a trip to the equally as massive dessert bar loaded with chocolates and dolce de leche.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Tammy Evans
almost 7 years ago

an indoor picnic

Don't miss this amazing restaurant, the food and the atmosphere are both .worth any wait

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points