A Figueira Rubaiyat Rua Haddock Lobo, 1738 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01415-000, Brazil

More info Sun 12pm - 11pm Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Brazilian Fish Ribs Ordering something local, often something you have never heard of or cannot pronounce, is one of the best ways to get to know a new culture. While Sao Paulo doesn't ooze with culture, it does boast an incredible food scene.



One of the more notable restaurant in Jardins is A Figeuira, meaning fig tree, as the entire restaurants sits under a massive fig tree with dripping candles and twinkle lights. The menu is full of meat, but I went for the fish ribs, which were about the same size as a rib eye.



God only knows what monster fish this was, that I can only assume came out of the Amazon, but it was incredible and a do not miss dish. Don't forget the side of heart of palm. Follow your sea monster with a trip to the equally as massive dessert bar loaded with chocolates and dolce de leche.