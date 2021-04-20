Rio's Favelas

When traveling to Rio, a visit to the city's favelas will give you a glimpse into daily life in Rio beyond its beaches. Favelas are hillside shanty towns that are mostly controlled by drug lords. During our tour there, we encountered teenage boys armed with M-16s and all sorts of other weapons that you only see in places like Afghanistan. Our guide explained that people feel secure with the gangs because they provide more protection than the corrupt police. Also, the druglord looks out for the residents by helping them with their basic needs like food and medication. Another interesting point that our guide made is that tourists are welcome in the favelas because the druglords want to prove that if the favelas are safe enough for tourists, then they’re safe enough for the middle class to come in and buy their drugs.