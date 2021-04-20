São Paulo is full of unexpected things

I feel for Vila Madalena. The neighborhood is known for its bohemian culture and the dozens of art galleries, street art and design studios. And also for its eclectic and cozy restaurants. Night bars with ease can turn the streets into an outdoor party.

And it’s a safe neighborhood to walk by and live, but quite expensive to rent a room or an apartment.

My cookings were flavored with fresh herbs. The owners garden were from one of the dozens design stores at Vila Madalena. Several times I pulled out a lavender and rosemary little feet, or even basil to my tomato salads.

Once I found a lady painting a trash bin. She told me that she wants to 30 outdoor trash bins around Vila Madalena.

São Paulo is full of unexpected things in the middle of nowhere, and it’s what makes this city special. The rain and traffic chaos do not shape locals character, most are helpful and also friendly.