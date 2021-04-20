Fundação Nacional do Índio-FUNAI

Handicraft Heaven Within this shop, located in the heart of Brasilia, lies a museum-like collection of baskets, crafts and masks from the natives of Brazil. Ranging from furniture, to hand carved canoes and woven baby baskets, this is one of the best and highest quality souvenir shops in Brasilia. Just outside Indians set up blankets selling incredible feather headdress's, jewelry of native seeds and nuts and hand-carved Brazilian, hard-wood bowls and crafts. Prices within the shop are non-negotiable, but you can haggle a bit with vendors outside.