Santuário Dom Bosco SEPS Quadra 702 Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, Brazil

Inner Glow One step inside this beautiful, yet unassuming Catholic cathedral and you are aglow with hundreds of shades of cobalt and plum. Situated in Brazil's capital city, Brasilia's, Sector Sul from the outside is merely a simple concrete building, yet inside the intensity of the blue stained glass was enough to make my neon sandals glow like they'd been placed beneath a black light.