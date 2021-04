Vale da Lua Rodovia GO-239, km 29, s/nº - Zona Rural, Alto Paraíso de Goiás - GO, 73770-000, Brazil

Moon Plunge At the end of a short and easy hike through the cerrado you open onto the face of the Brazilian moon. Vale de Lua is a rock formation cut through the grasses of Goias and is a popular spot for hiking and swimming. The giant rocks provide places to sun and platforms to jump into the deep and cool plunge pools they create. After a dip in the pools we wandered about the rock formations worn deep and smooth by the river. Hiking in this area can be more technical, but provides beautiful vistas of the surrounding mountains and golden grasses of the cerrado.