Espadilla Beach Espadilla Beach, Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica

The Hidden Entrance to Manuel Antonio Manuel Antonio National Park is one of the most visited and talked about places in Costa Rica. It can also be difficult to enjoy because the cost to enter the park is high in comparison to other activities, and the organization who manages the park only lets in a certain number of visitors per day through a tightly-controlled entrance. However, there is a back way in!



Explore Espadilla Beach and you may discover that in between the cliffs on the far side next to Manuel Antonio is a break into deep, open waters. Once you've discovered these slightly hidden places, simply swim over to Manuel Antonio's pristine beaches. It really can be that simple! If you don't make it in, you'll still have discovered a far less populated and more serene stretch of the beach and Pacific Ocean than most tourists or locals get to enjoy.