El Palacio de Hierro
Av Moliere 222, Polanco, Polanco II Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5283 7200
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
Shop for the Standards at PalacioThe clothes at El Palacio de Hierro aren't anything special, in the sense that they're the same familiar brands and pieces you could probably find in your basic upscale department store at home. But if you open your suitcase and find that you've forgotten to pack some crucial piece of clothing or you need an extra pair of shoes, then El Palacio is a good place to find what you're looking for.
There are several of these stores around the city, and many of them also have a gourmet food court inside, so if you need a coffee or a snack, stop by for a tasty treat.