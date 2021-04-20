Where are you going?
El Palacio de Hierro

Av Moliere 222, Polanco, Polanco II Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5283 7200
Shop for the Standards at Palacio Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

The clothes at El Palacio de Hierro aren't anything special, in the sense that they're the same familiar brands and pieces you could probably find in your basic upscale department store at home. But if you open your suitcase and find that you've forgotten to pack some crucial piece of clothing or you need an extra pair of shoes, then El Palacio is a good place to find what you're looking for.

There are several of these stores around the city, and many of them also have a gourmet food court inside, so if you need a coffee or a snack, stop by for a tasty treat.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
