Spring Isn’t the Only Time for Wildflowers—These 7 U.S. National Parks Bloom in Summer, Fall, and Winter

Spring wildflowers hit fast and furious in 2026, thanks to a wetter-than-average winter across much of the American West. The petal season may be ending in places like Death Valley National Park and Joshua Tree National Park, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still see incredible wildflower scenes—even throughout the entire year.

Wildflowers show up in nearly every U.S. national park, just not all at once. Bloom timing depends on elevation, latitude, and rainfall, which means different parks hit their peak at different times of year. While desert parks tend to blossom first, higher-elevation landscapes are often just getting started weeks or even months later.

Here’s where to find them—well into summer, fall, and even winter.

Glacier National Park, Montana

When to go: late June through mid-July

late June through mid-July Where to see them: Logan Pass (like Hidden Lake Overlook) or pullouts on Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier is often defined by its big-picture features—glacially carved valleys, more than 130 lakes, and the spine of the Rockies cutting across the park—but in summer, it’s the ground-level detail that steals the show.

The park supports more than 1,000 wildflower species, and its blooms unfold in stages throughout the summer, starting in lower valleys and climbing upward as snow melts. Late June through mid-July is typically peak, but in heavier snow years, the season can stretch later in summer.

Early in the season, glacier lilies push through thawing ground. By July, the action has moved higher, and places like Logan Pass turn into full alpine gardens, with beargrass (tall, feathery white blooms), purple asters, Indian paintbrush, and lupine filling meadows in every direction.

Logan Pass is the most reliable—and most accessible—place to start, with trails like the Hidden Lake Overlook offering immediate payoff. But some of the best displays are along the pullouts on Going-to-the-Sun Road, where you can step out and be surrounded by petals without committing to a full hike.

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

Find fields of flowers in July and August in Mount Rainier National Park. Photo by Bill Perry/Shutterstock

When to go: mid-July to early August

mid-July to early August Where to see them: Paradise area (especially Skyline Trail)

Few places in the country rival the density of blooms at Mount Rainier National Park in midsummer. When conditions align, the park’s subalpine meadows—particularly around Paradise and Sunrise—become thick with color, layered with multiple species budding at once. Mid-July to early August is typically peak, although it shifts depending on snowmelt. Check the park’s “Currently Blooming” page for more information.

Avalanche lilies often kick things off, followed by broad swaths of lupine and magenta paintbrush, with bistort and asters filling in the gaps. It’s one of the most reliable places in the USA for a true “carpeted” wildflower experience.

Paradise area (especially Skyline Trail) is known for the most iconic displays. According to the National Parks Conservation Association, “A settler gave the Paradise region of the park its name in the late 1800s after seeing the blanket of flowers along the mountain’s southern slope.”

Denali National Park, Alaska

Fireweed flowers take over Denali National Park in summer. Photo by inEthos Design/Shutterstock

When to go: mid-July through mid-August

mid-July through mid-August Where to see them: Savage River area or along the Denali Park Road

Denali is known for scale—North America’s tallest mountain, vast tundra, and enormous wildlife like grizzlies and caribou—but its wildflowers are surprisingly delicate. Instead of sweeping meadows, blooms appear low to the ground, tucked into tundra ecosystems shaped by cold and wind.

Fireweed is the exception—tall and bright pink, it’s the first plant to grow back after a wildfire. The flowers open from the bottom of the stalk upward, and by the time the top blossoms, summer is already starting to wind down. It’s not an exact science, but in a place where the season is short, it’s a useful marker. Alongside it: lupine, forget-me-nots, and tiny alpine species.

Along the Savage River area, you’ll find accessible tundra blooms and wide-open views. However, many of the best sightings come from simply stopping along the Denali Park Road (via the park bus system) and walking a short distance into the tundra.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

When to go: late August through September

late August through September Where to see them: Trail Ridge Road or trails near the Alpine Visitor Center

By late summer, most travelers shift their focus to foliage—but in Rocky Mountain National Park, wildflowers (of which there are more than 900 species) are still very much in play. Thanks to the park’s elevation, blossoms continue well past midsummer, especially above the treeline, where the alpine tundra holds onto color into late August and September. Asters are the most noticeable, scattered in soft purples across the landscape, alongside low-growing yellow composites that dot the terrain rather than blanket it.

There’s still plenty of variety if you know where to look. Alpine sunflowers show up in dry, open areas, while old-man-of-the-mountain is common along Trail Ridge Road and nearby tundra trails. Closer to the park entrances, at slightly lower elevations, you can still find lingering Indian paintbrush and lupine—particularly in shaded or north-facing areas where the blooms tend to stick around a little longer.

The most consistent late-season wildflowers are found along Trail Ridge Road, where short walks from overlooks put you directly into alpine tundra, as well as on trails near the Alpine Visitor Center.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee

Fall flowers start to match fall foliage in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, also known as “Wildflower National Park.” Photo by Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

When to go: September into early October

September into early October Where to see them: Porters Creek Trail, Cades Cove, or Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

Often called “Wildflower National Park,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park doesn’t really have an off-season. With more than 1,500 species of flowering plants, something is almost always budding—and fall is no exception.

By September, goldenrod and asters take over, filling open meadows and roadside edges with color. Other autumn offerings include wide-leaved sunflowers, monk’s hood, coneflowers, and sweet Joe Pye weed (this “weed” can reach heights of 10 feet). The palette is more muted than spring, but no less interesting—especially when paired with the first hints of autumn foliage.

Porters Creek Trail is one of the park’s most botanically rich hikes, while Cades Cove offers easy access to meadow blooms. The Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail provides a mix of roadside viewing and short trail access.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

When to go: February through April

February through April Where to see them: along Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive or the Chisos Basin

At Big Bend National Park, desert basins, the Chisos Mountains, and the Rio Grande all intersect, creating one of the most ecologically diverse parks in the United States. That diversity drives its wildflower season. Depending on rainfall, blooms can appear across elevations.

Bluebonnets are the most recognizable, but they’re far from the only draw. Desert marigold, ocotillo blooms, and a wide range of cactus flowers create a varied, constantly shifting display. And even in drier years, reliable spring blossoms such as yucca, ocotillo, and desert marigold appear.

Wildflowers often appear along the roadside along Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, while trails in the Chisos Basin offer a higher-elevation perspective with different species.

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

The wildflowers in Saguaro National Park begin blooming in winter. Photo by IrinaK/Shutterstock

When to go: February through April

February through April Where to see them: Bajada Loop Drive or Cactus Forest Drive

By late winter in Saguaro National Park, wildflowers begin appearing across the Sonoran Desert, building toward the iconic late-spring cactus blooms.

The season starts low to the ground. If winter rains have been decent, you’ll see early color as soon as February—poppies opening in the sun, patches of lupine, and brittlebrush adding soft yellow across the desert floor, especially along roadsides and in open flats. Later, the saguaros themselves begin to flower, with large, white blossoms crowning the cacti and briefly transforming the desert skyline.

Bajada Loop Drive and Cactus Forest Drive are two of the best areas for classic cactus and wildflower views.