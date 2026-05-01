TSA PreCheck Is Offering Young Travelers a Discount Ahead of a Busy Travel Season

If you’re under 31 years old and have been putting off enrolling in TSA PreCheck, the trusted traveler program for expedited airport screening, you might want to reconsider. This May, the Transportation Security Administration is running a limited-time “$20 Take Off” promotion for first-time TSA PreCheck applicants aged 30 and under.

“TSA realized that young travelers are underrepresented in the TSA PreCheck population, and thought this was a great time to offer them a discount and encourage them to enroll, especially ahead of the busy travel season,” TSA PreCheck program manager Denyse Wells said in a statement sent to Afar.

A record-breaking partial government shutdown that at times resulted in hours-long TSA lines served as a recent reminder of how critical having access to quicker PreCheck security screening can be.

And while the partial government shutdown finally came to an end this week, it has forced more than 1,000 TSA officers to leave the force, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), significantly decreasing TSA’s ability to meet passenger demand. With each new recruit requiring four to six months of training, those gaps won’t be filled quickly.

The staffing reduction comes just as the busy summer travel seasons gets underway, which this year will include a surge of travelers who will be traveling throughout the country to watch and attend FIFA World Cup matches, being held in stadiums throughout North America.

A five-year TSA PreCheck membership typically costs $85, but with the new discount, the cost ranges from $57 to $65, depending on which of the three authorized enrollment providers you choose—Clear, Idemia, or Telos (private companies contracted by TSA to collect PreCheck enrollment information). Each enrollment provider has its own enrollment location and cost, with Idemia being the cheapest and Telos offering the most locations.

“As young adults embark on new adventures—whether it’s travel for school, work, or fun—TSA PreCheck offers a quicker and smoother airport security experience,” Ha Nguyen McNeill, the TSA senior official performing the duties of administrator, stated in a press release. “With this special discount, we’re empowering the next generation of travelers to make TSA PreCheck a part of their journey.”

To qualify, applicants must be 30 or younger at the time of enrollment, meet standard TSA PreCheck eligibility requirements, including a background check and providing multiple identification documents, and need to complete the full enrollment process between May 1 and May 31, 2026.

The promotion is open to new members only. Those turning 31 in May can still take advantage of the promotion as long as they complete the in-person enrollment before their birthday.

To start the process, fill out the application online through one of the three authorized providers, then finish it in person at one of more than 1,300 enrollment locations across the country. The enrollment centers are not just airports but also storefronts like Home Depot and Staples, based on the authorized enrollment provider you choose. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days, which can then be added to flight reservations for TSA PreCheck access.

TSA PreCheck members can also opt into Touchless ID , a TSA feature that uses facial recognition technology for an even faster identity verification. The program was recently rolled out to 65 airports. To use it, you will need a passport and must opt in through your frequent flier account with a participating airline. (All major U.S. airlines are currently participating except for JetBlue.)

Before applying for TSA PreCheck, note a few things. Children under 17 generally don’t need their own TSA PreCheck membership when traveling with an enrolled parent, unless they routinely travel alone. If they do travel alone, minors are eligible for the $20 discount. Membership application discounts can’t be stacked. Those eligible for other TSA PreCheck discounts, such as the military spouse discount, can’t use both.

To get started, head to TSA’s website, select an enrollment provider, and find a location near you. The promotion applies automatically, and it runs through May 31.