These 6 Restaurants Are Only Reachable by Boat

Across the world, some restaurants have taken the concept of “meal with a view” to a whole new level. Whether you’re visiting Manhattan, the Greek Islands, Colombia, or Norway, these dining destinations have made a boat ride and waterside view the ultimate amuse-bouche that’s savored even before stepping into the dining room.

Seafood is of course the theme of several menus, but there’s more than just food with these experiences. Nearby are also activities like bird-watching, stand-up paddleboarding, and horseback riding. Be sure to make it in time for the last boat back to the mainland.

Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant

Bergen, Norway | View on Google Maps

At Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant, combine your oysters with a fjord cruise. Courtesy of Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant

World-renowned Cornelius Sjømatrestauran is considered one of Norway’s top seafood restaurants. Located on an isle off the country’s southwestern coast, the restaurant has an official boat service departing from Dreggekaien-Shed 8 in the coastal city of Bergen. After a scenic 25-minute ride through fjords and past mountains, diners are welcomed onto a dock and into a space designed like a modern boathouse with a wall of windows facing the water. The signature, five-course Meteorological Menu showcases the day’s catch and ingredients like oysters and scallops sourced from local fishers. Before or after the meal, guests can arrange additional activities like exploring nearby coastlines through separate tour programs operated by Top the Fjords, a local family-run company.

Six Coasts

Governors Island, New York | View on Google Maps

The 72-acre, car-free Governors Island is open year-round and still feels like a secret spot in New York City. Located in New York Harbor and only accessible by ferry (either from the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan or Brooklyn Bridge Park and Red Hook), the island offers solid outdoor time (via pedal car bikes and hammock groves), public art, and impressive views of the city. It’s also home to a range of dining options like the upcoming Six Coasts restaurant, which is set to debut in mid-May 2026. With a menu helmed by Jamaican American chef Scotley Innis, the Pan American restaurant will serve cocktails and seafood dishes inspired by the coastal cultures of six seaboards across the Americas.

Salty’s On the Creek

Kilifi, Kenya | View on Google Maps

Spanning two open-air floors, Salty’s On the Creek is a floating seafood restaurant that’s all about that creek life. After arriving via a short ferry ride from Old Ferry port in the town of Kilifi, expect to kick your shoes off (it’s policy here) for a sail down Kilifi Creek with panoramic views of mangroves and East Africa’s baobab tree–covered hills. The seasonal menu highlights Kenyan flavors with strong Japanese and Thai influences—think ginger-chili crab claws and fresh local oysters with passion fruit pulp. If you’re in the mood for a splash, sign up for stand-up paddleboarding or go for a swim directly off Salty’s platform and you’ll be welcomed back with fresh towels.

Blue Apple Beach

Tierra Bomba Island, Cartagena, Colombia | View on Google Maps

Find your sea legs—and appetite—at Blue Apple Beach. Photos by Fabian Alvarez

After a 25-minute sail through the majestic waters off Colombia’s port city of Cartagena, guests arrive to dine at Blue Apple Beach, a restaurant that’s part of a boutique hotel on Tierra Bomba Island. Executive chef Pedro Mosqueda serves a Colombian- and Caribbean-inspired menu featuring items like curried king prawns and peanut-crusted chicken, all from sustainably sourced ingredients and livestock grown on-site throughout the property. To get here from the mainland, Blue Apple Beach’s shuttle boat is your best bet, but there are also options like a water taxi or private shuttle. In addition, the hotel offers activities like scuba diving and horseback riding, available before departing the scenic island’s white-sand beaches.

Omega3

Sifnos, Greece | View on Google Maps

As one of the islands surrounding mainland Greece, Sifnos is only reachable by boat—and it’s often celebrated as one of the country’s top destinations for eating and drinking. Take in the seafaring views while sailing, then make your way to Omega3, a fish and wine bar with spectacular views of Platys Gialo beach’s blue waters. The menu showcases the region’s renowned Cycladic-style cuisine, including aguachile with coriander pesto and delicate slices of wild tuna dressed with fig leaf oil. The quickest way here is via a sea jet from Athens to Kamares port, which takes about 2.5 hours.

Dollar Bill Bar

Cabbage Key Island, Florida | View on Google Maps

There are no paved roads or cars on Cabbage Key. But what this barrier island off southwest Florida does have is an old-school restaurant where the storied American tradition of pinning dollar bills to its walls lives on. Attached to a historic inn that dates back to 1944, Dollar Bill Bar is an all-day establishment that’s perfect for soaking up the island’s tranquil vibes without interruption. The menu ranges from Gulf-sourced stone crab claws to ice cream made at the on-site creamery. Cabbage Key Island is only accessible via ferries from other nearby islands (Pine and Captiva) or a private boat or water taxi. Inquire with the inn’s staff for activities like fishing, boating, bird-watching, and hiking on nature trails.