The Best Hot Springs Hotels Around the World for a Soothing Soak

Hot springs have been used for centuries across different cultures, and the best hotels built around them reflect those traditions in their hospitality experiences. In Japan, it often means low-slung ryokans with wood-lined baths, stone pools set in small gardens, or soaking tubs attached to rooms. In Iceland, the design is more minimal and atmospheric, with dark materials, steam rising off pale blue water, and pools set into volcanic landscapes. In Italy, it tends to take the form of terraced thermal pools and spa-style complexes that move between indoor and outdoor spaces.

For Afar’s Hotels We Love series, we’ve rounded up the best hot springs hotels in the world, including one U.S. property, where you can soak before breakfast, return in the afternoon, and often end the day there. For more options closer to home, see our dedicated U.S. list.

Amanemu

Amanemu is set within Ise-Shima National Park. Courtesy of Amanemu

Location: Ise-Shima, Japan



Why we love it: Private onsen baths in nearly every room, with peaceful views over one of Japan’s most beautiful coastal landscapes



Loyalty program: American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts



Rates: From $2,200 Book Now

Overlooking the calm inlets of Ago Bay in Ise-Shima National Park, Amanemu is modeled after a traditional Japanese ryokan, with standalone suites and villas spread across a wooded hillside. Each accommodation features dark timber exteriors, wide terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows oriented toward the bay and surrounding pines. Interiors are simple and warm, with natural wood, deep soaking tubs, and generously sized rooms.

The real draw, though, is the onsen. The region is known for its mineral-rich hot spring water. Amanemu makes the most of it with both shared and in-room spring-fed baths, while the main spa offers large indoor and outdoor pools, hydrotherapy facilities, and treatment rooms. Beyond the water, programming has a wellness focus, with yoga, meditation, and nature-based activities that make the most of its national park setting, from forest walks to boat trips on the bay.

Brenners Park Hotel & Spa

Brenners Park dates back to 1872. Courtesy of Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Location: Baden-Baden, Germany



Why we love it: A classic spa hotel in one of Europe’s most famous thermal bath towns, with a wellness offering that goes well beyond the basics



Loyalty program: American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts



Rates: From $800 Book Now

For more than 150 years, Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa has been central to Baden-Baden’s reputation as one of Europe’s best-known spa destinations. A recent two-year renovation under European collection Oetker Hotels refreshed the property without stripping away its Beaux-Arts character—marble floors, tapestries, antique desks, and intricate Black Forest woodwork remain intact.

The focus is the 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness complex, which includes an indoor pool, saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, and hydrotherapy circuits that tap into Baden-Baden’s mineral-rich thermal waters, long prized since Roman times. There’s also a strong medical-wellness component, with offerings like cryotherapy and IV therapy.

Related: At This Reimagined Spa Retreat in Germany’s Black Forest, Wellness Extends Into the Woods

Dunton Hot Springs

The historic bathhouse at Dunton Hot Springs has been lovingly restored. Photo by Adrian Gaut/Courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs

Location: Dolores, Colorado



Why we love it: A full range of hot spring experiences within a beautifully restored ghost town setting



Loyalty program: American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts



Rates: From $1,678 Book Now

Set in a restored 19th-century mining town in the San Juan Mountains, Dunton Hot Springs feels more like a preserved village than a typical resort. The property is composed of a collection of 14 hand-hewn log cabins, each individually designed, with details like cast-iron tubs, wood-burning stoves, and wraparound decks. Meanwhile, a former saloon now serves as the main gathering space for meals and drinks.

The springs are integrated throughout. Natural geothermal water, ranging from about 85 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit, feeds a range of bathing experiences across the property, including a historic bathhouse dating to the mining era, a series of outdoor pools, a riverside cold plunge, and a log cabin with its own private hot spring–fed tub.

Related: Arizona Desert Waters, Historic Virginia Baths, a Colorado Mining Town Spa—the Best U.S. Hot Springs Resorts

Hoshinoya Guguan

Hoshinoya Guguan’s public baths take full advantage of the leafy setting. Courtesy of Hoshino Resorts

Location: Guguan, Taiwan



Why we love it: Spacious rooms with private hot spring baths and a mountain resort setting



Rates: From $248 Book Now

Set among the forested slopes and river-carved valleys of one of Taiwan’s best-known hot spring regions, Hoshinoya Guguan makes the most of its mountain setting. The hotel extends across landscaped grounds east of Taichung, with open-air corridors, reflecting pools, and garden spaces that keep the natural surroundings in view. Accommodations are generous in size, with separate lounge areas and private baths filled with Guguan’s bicarbonate-rich spring water, positioned either on the terraces or by the large picture windows.

Shared bathing areas follow the same approach. Large indoor and outdoor pools take on a more organic, winding form, echoing the nearby river. Beyond the baths, wellness offerings include spa treatments, movement and stretching classes, and serene lounge spaces where guests can ease into the pace of their surroundings.

Hoshinoya Karuizawa

Hoshinoya Karuizawa is an hour from Tokyo by bullet train. Courtesy of Hoshino Resort

Location: Karuizawa, Japan



Why we love it: A modern mountain retreat with forest-set onsen baths and one of Japan’s most memorable wellness-focused soaking experiences



Rates: From $170 Book Now

Set in a wooded valley in Nagano, Hoshinoya Karuizawa builds on the elements of a classic ryokan stay—onsen baths, seasonal kaiseki dinners, and a close connection to the landscape—and reinterprets them on a larger scale. The property is laid out like a small village, with villas and pavilions set along streams and ponds, connected by quiet walking paths through the trees.

Rooms are modern and warm, with low-slung seating, large picture windows, geothermally heated floors, and terraces that look out onto the forest or water. In addition to the private baths in many accommodations, there’s a communal onsen surrounded by rock and cedar, along with one of the property’s more distinctive features: the spa’s “meditation bath,” a darkened, sound-softened pool designed for long, quiet soaks.

Related: The Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Japan—Beyond Tokyo and Kyoto

Nayara Springs

Villas at Nayara Springs are a spacious 1,500 square feet. Courtesy of Nayara Springs

Location: La Fortuna, Costa Rica



Why we love it: Spacious jungle villas with private thermal plunge pools, plus enough on-site amenities to happily spend the entire trip on property



Rates: From $1,469 Book Now

Nayara Springs is an adults-only, rainforest retreat located just outside Arenal Volcano National Park. The hotel consists entirely of standalone villas, each designed for privacy within the surrounding jungle. Inside, expect high ceilings, dark wood finishes, canopy beds, indoor-outdoor showers, and large terraces that extend the living space into the landscape.

Every villa comes with its own spring-fed plunge pool, along with a hammock and daybed, so it’s easy to spend as much time outside as in. And on clear days, some rooms offer direct views of Arenal, making an early morning or evening soak all the more memorable. Guests have access to amenities across the Nayara complex, including a full-service spa with open-air treatment pavilions, yoga classes, and several restaurants and bars.

Related: 13 Standout Luxury Resorts in Costa Rica, From Jungle Hideaways to Beach Retreats

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland offers both privacy and epic views. Courtesy of the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland

Location: Grindavik, Iceland



Why we love it: A private slice of Iceland’s most famous lagoon, plus a spa carved straight into the lava



Rates: From $1,600 Book Now

Built into an 800-year-old lava field on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the Retreat at Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland’s most design-driven hot springs hotels. The 60-suite property is low-slung and minimalist, with lots of concrete, wood, and glass set against black volcanic rock.

Kept at a steady 98 to 102°F and rich in silica, algae, and minerals, the geothermal seawater gives the lagoon its distinctive milky blue color and skin-softening reputation. Hotel guests have access to a private section of the lagoon, along with the Retreat Spa, a subterranean complex carved into the lava rock with steam rooms, saunas, cold plunges, and in-water treatments.

Dining is a highlight: Moss, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, serves a seasonal tasting menu built around Icelandic ingredients, while Lava offers a more casual option directly on the lagoon.

Related: Plan an Iceland Adventure Around These 10 Dreamy Hotels

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa has more than 20 warm mineral pools. Courtesy of Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa

Location: Arenal, Costa Rica



Why we love it: A naturally flowing thermal river that turns the entire property into one continuous hot spring



Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $768 Book Now

At the base of Arenal Volcano, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is hidden within a large rainforest reserve. Instead of building traditional baths, Tabacón lets a thermal river, heated by volcanic activity, flow through the property, cascading into a network of more than 20 pools, waterfalls, and quiet corners of the dense vegetation.

The hotel has 105 guest rooms and suites spread across the grounds, each designed with local wood and balconies or terraces that overlook the forest or volcano. Some of the higher-category rooms include private Jacuzzis or balcony soaking tubs, making it easy to have a thermal water experience without even leaving your room.

Wellness programming extends beyond the baths, with a traditional temescal ceremony—a guided sweat ritual led by a resident shaman.

Terme di Saturnia

Terme di Saturnia is believed to have been used as a hot springs by humans for thousands of years. Courtesy of Terme di Saturnia

Location: Saturnia, Italy



Why we love it: One of Italy’s oldest hot springs, with a sprawling thermal complex that makes it easy to spend hours in the water



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $380 Book Now

In the rolling countryside of southern Tuscany, Terme di Saturnia has one of Italy’s most enduring hot springs—water that’s flowed here for more than 3,000 years. The property includes more than 100 rooms, a golf course, and an extensive spa complex, but the focus remains on the spring-fed pools.

The water emerges at a steady 99.5°F after a decades-long journey underground, rich in minerals like sulfur, calcium, and magnesium. It feeds a network of wide, open-air pools, whirlpools, and thermal baths throughout the 215,000-square-foot spa area, along with indoor Roman-style baths.

Guest rooms, designed with sky blue accents, overlook the steaming central pool, and dining ranges from the more high-end 1919 Restaurant to casual options near the golf course and pool.

Volando Urai Spring Spa & Resort

Location: New Taipei City, Taiwan



Why we love it: Private soaking tubs overlooking river, with some of Taiwan’s best hot spring water on tap



Rates: From $415 Book Now

About an hour from Taipei, Volando Urai Spring Spa & Resort is a small, adults-only hotel along the Nanshi River, with direct access to the springs. Rooms are minimal and warm—light wood, low beds, large windows—and most include private hot spring tubs that face the river or surrounding forest.

The water is a clear, odorless sodium bicarbonate spring, often referred to as “beauty water” that runs throughout the property. In addition to the in-room tubs, there are a handful of shared baths, including open-air pools along the river, plus indoor options and a cold plunge.

Meals at this Relais & Châteaux hotel are an integral part of the experience. Multi-course dinners and breakfasts highlight seasonal Taiwanese ingredients, which pair harmoniously with Volando’s emphasis on slowing down and connecting with nature.