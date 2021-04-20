Game of Thrones Tour of Dubrovnik
Photo by Otto Stadler/age fotostock
Tracing Game of Thrones in DubrovnikThough it’s a stunner in its own right, the Adriatic gem of Dubrovnik achieved recent fame as a backdrop for HBO’s hugely popular series Game of Thrones, where it doubled as King’s Landing. Climb the 175 stairs up to Lovrijenac Fortress to see the site of the tournament honoring the fictional King Joffrey. A beautiful spot just outside Pile Gate played Blackwater Bay in the series. The lush 15th-century Trsteno Arboretum, 20 minutes from Dubrovnik, was used to film all the palace garden scenes. While you can do a self-guided walk (there’s a map mounted on an Old Town wall to help), the Game of Thrones tour from Calvados Club is worth the splurge. Guide Lucija Podić, who worked as a makeup artist on the show, will share insider intel you’d never get otherwise.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Tracing the Game of Thrones in Croatia
For the millions of us who love the Game of Thrones series on HBO, you are in for a treat when you visit Dubrovnik. Many of the scenes featuring the fictional city of King’s Landing were filmed in and around Dubrovnik, thanks to its position on the sea and the amazing city walls. There are tours available, or you can choose to explore Westeros on your own. Before you enter the main gate into town, the Pile Gate, be sure to stop by three Game of Thrones sites: Pile Harbor, Bokar Fortress, and Lovrijenac fortress. All three are beautiful sites with interesting histories, but Lovrijenac is my favorite. Locals say that the fortress was built in the 11th century when learning of a Venetian surprise attack. The Venetians planned to entrench themselves close to the city and build a fortress in order to attack. Dubrovnik learned of the plan and built their own fortress in time to thwart the attack. Who knows if this story is true, but looking at Lovrijenac it’s impossible to imagine how any navy could overtake it. Walking through town, you’ll find many other locations featured in the miniseries, but more than any building or alleyway, every moment of being in Dubrovnik feels like you’ve been transported into a fantasy novel, making for an extraordinary experience.
almost 7 years ago
Game of Thrones Tour Croatia
If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, and you are planning a vacation to Croatia then you’ll want to get your Unsullied Army ready to march along this Game of Thrones tour. Seasons one through to four of the fantasy drama were shot in Dubrovnik, but now you can be guided by a local on a tour of the filming locations of the current season of Game of Thrones airing on HBO right now which were filmed in Split, on the Dalmatian coast.
Metal shields ready, helmets on, be prepared to be enchanted for four hours with this semi-private Game of Thrones tour. You with seven other fans.
Metal shields ready, helmets on, be prepared to be enchanted for four hours with this semi-private Game of Thrones tour. You with seven other fans.