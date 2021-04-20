Game of Thrones Tour of Dubrovnik

Tracing the Game of Thrones in Croatia

For the millions of us who love the Game of Thrones series on HBO, you are in for a treat when you visit Dubrovnik. Many of the scenes featuring the fictional city of King’s Landing were filmed in and around Dubrovnik, thanks to its position on the sea and the amazing city walls. There are tours available, or you can choose to explore Westeros on your own. Before you enter the main gate into town, the Pile Gate, be sure to stop by three Game of Thrones sites: Pile Harbor, Bokar Fortress, and Lovrijenac fortress. All three are beautiful sites with interesting histories, but Lovrijenac is my favorite. Locals say that the fortress was built in the 11th century when learning of a Venetian surprise attack. The Venetians planned to entrench themselves close to the city and build a fortress in order to attack. Dubrovnik learned of the plan and built their own fortress in time to thwart the attack. Who knows if this story is true, but looking at Lovrijenac it’s impossible to imagine how any navy could overtake it. Walking through town, you’ll find many other locations featured in the miniseries, but more than any building or alleyway, every moment of being in Dubrovnik feels like you’ve been transported into a fantasy novel, making for an extraordinary experience.