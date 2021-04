Dromoland Castle Hotel

Palace Hotels: Dromoland Castle, County Clare, Ireland

Dromoland, with its towers, turrets, and suits of armor, dates back to 1014. Your room is appointed with ornate furniture, vibrant fabrics, and fairy-tale garden views. While you're there, try your hand at the regal art of falconry.Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, 353/(0) 61-368-144. From $655. dromoland.ie . This story appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.