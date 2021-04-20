Glen Country House Rathclaren, Farrannagark, Kilbrittain, Co. Cork, Ireland

A quiet, coastal, country retreat On the coast south of Cork, this beautiful house is tucked away among cow pastures. The beds are comfy, the bathrooms clean and spacious, the doggies are friendly, but the thing that really struck us was how blissfully quiet it was. They had adjoining rooms, one of which had a bunkbed and a shelf full of kids books, that is perfect for families. You can play croquet, kick a soccer ball around, or just stroll around and say hi to the chickens and the cows. Or check out the family tree on the wall that traces the host's roots back centuries.



