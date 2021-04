While in Ireland , your imagination will take over while exploring the country. It’s especially the case when you have a guide crooning their Irish heritage over the speakers capturing the essence and mood of each era. A moment that particularly stood out amongst the narratives of Vikings, kings and famine was the story of Michael Collins as we neared the city of Cork, Michael Collins' birth place. Our guide with his back to us as he drove the bus he took pause for a moment dropping his shoulders.“As we enter County Cork we near the site where Michael Collins was ambushed and murdered.” His voice became softer as he spoke on explaining the significance of Collins, the Irish leader who helped to unite most of Ireland as a negotiator for the Anglo-Irish treaty. The fact that Collins was unable to negotiate all of Ireland into the treaty fuelled the split within the country and the Irish Civil War.After signing the treaty Collins famously said, “I may have signed my actual death warrant.“The English Market operated in conjunction with history. It was buzzing with tourists and locals pouring over each stall. One sold t-shirts hailing Collins in loving memory. I pressed on absorbing the atmosphere both nostalgic and quaint. My mouth was agape with all the cheese, jams, seafood, quail eggs, pigs feet, and pastries within each loggia of the covered arcade. Nose to tail dinning at its best with everything in between and beyond.