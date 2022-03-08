Duck de Chine
Carnivores, you’d be remiss to leave Beijing
without eating Peking duck, and Duck de Chine is is the most stylish Peking duck restaurant in town, one where locals pair their birds with prosecco or champagne. The duck here is delectable: roasted over jujube wood for just over an hour until perfectly crispy on the outside and succulent within. It’s served with plum sauce, spring onion, and long, thin slices of cucumber; layer them in a paper-thin pancake as you would a burrito and bite through layers of crispy duck skin, tender meat, and fresh vegetables. If you have room for sides, try the unique plum-infused pumpkin or spicy green beans.