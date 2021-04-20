Dihua Street

Empty streets along Dihua Jie, Dadaocheng, Datong District.

I'm going to try a little free-form, stream of thought composition writing, here it goes:



The streets are completely empty today along Dihua Jie. Considering this is the only day of non-rainy weather this week in Taipei, I'm a little bit shocked, the street should be teeming with people. Datong district, along with Wanhua District just south of Datong, are two of the oldest districts in Taiwan: The most historical, The most storied, and the most local (zaidi 在地). You can feel a certain kind of emotional outpouring from these buildings here. They want to be known again, to have their history, their pain and suffering, their happiness and joy, shared with people once again. But on this cold and overcast day, there's no one here to recognise their story.