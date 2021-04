The Weirdest (and Most Delicious) Street in Taipei

The cultural fabric of Taipei is made up of distinct neighborhoods, districts and even streets, one of which is the well-known Dihua Street. Situated in one of the oldest parts of town, the buildings around Dihua Street used to be massive storehouses for goods transiting in and out of Taiwan . Today it’s the best place in Taipei to find dried goods of every ilk. Squid, nuts, fruits, teas, and more are all found sold by the kilo, and a walk through provides a great education in the culinary customs of Taiwan.For a fun treat, many shop owners offer samples of their fruits and nuts; just be sure to buy a small bag (about $2) before leaving to be polite. Dihua Street is also home to some of the best street food stalls in town. The eating is simple and even hectic at times, but the hot bowls of meat and noodles is truly hearty eating at its best.