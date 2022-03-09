bike around sun moon lake.

If you're feeling up to a challenge, grab a bike and bike around Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan's largest lake. There are several bike shops in town that rent bikes, or, if you're lucky, some hotels rent bikes to patrons for free (bikes are rented on a first come first serve basis). The 29-kilometer bike ride can be completed by any person in decent shape. While there may be quite a bit of up hill, there isn't anything too steep, or at least too steep for too long. Certain parts of the bike path are clearly marked or very obvious that it is a bike path, while others are simply sharing the road with cars. There are several temples along the path. Be sure to stop, as many of them have spectacular views of the lake.