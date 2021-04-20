Where are you going?
Da Enzo Al 29 Sas Di Di Felice Roberto & C.

Via dei Vascellari, 29, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Website
| +39 06 581 2260
Eggs and bacon, Italian style Rome Italy

Mon - Sat 12:30pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

Eggs and bacon, Italian style

No one is really sure where Carbonara comes from. Some say the pasta dish made with eggs, pancetta (or guanciale) and cheese was created by the carbonai, or coal workers, because it's a simple, cheap dish. Other say it was created after World War II for American soldiers who yearned for their bacon and eggs.

Whatever the case, if you're in Rome, you must order it at least once. On a recent visit, I tried to eat carbonara at every restaurant I visited. The best I had was at Da Enzo. Located in Trastevere, Da Enzo is popular with locals and off the radar for tourists. Which is always a good sign.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

