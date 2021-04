Country Fresh Farmers Market 240 S Water St, Henderson, NV 89015, USA

Fresh Foodstuffs Every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., local and California farmers gather at the Country Fresh Farmers Market. You can pick up fruits and veggies, and other edibles like honey, nuts, jams, and salsas. If you forget something, you can catch up with the Friday market that takes place at the Henderson Pavilion.