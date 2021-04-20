Where are you going?
The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa

101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Website
| +1 702-567-6000
Kids Only, Please!

Kids visiting the Westin will love the resort’s kiddie pool, featuring an enormous waterslide that will make adults envious. There’s also a large indoor-outdoor play area (packed with toys!), mini putting green, and sandbox.

By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Maximum Paddle

Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid paddle-boarders out on the water, whether it's a two-hour canyon tour or one of her original Jazz 'n SUP or Kick It, Zip It & SUP—bike, zipline, lunch, and SUP.
Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Rent-a-Fun

The Las Vegas Wash lake is an oasis off the strip with plenty of activities to help you refresh on the water. For an invigorating upper body workout climb in a kayak or workout as a team in one of the bright paddle-boats on the Westin's shore. This spot is perfect for a relaxing morning, but don't forget sunscreen for the midday sun.
Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

More Than a Bicycle

The new bicycle, ElliptiGO, can best be described as an elliptical machine on a bike and because the bikes are so low, the end result is like a variance of running. The bikes are low-impact and make a great way to sightsee and explore the area. In Las Vegas' continuing efforts to be cutting-edge with all outdoor activities, you can now take tours of the area on these ElliptiGO bikes from the Westin.
Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lounge Act

Lake Las Vegas is known for its daytime activities, not its nighttime scene. So if you're in town and ready for some cocktails, take advantage of Westin’s lounge, which has started to play live music on some Friday nights. Both hotel guests and locals enjoy the open setup, tasty drinks, and gorgeous views of the lake. Expect a wedding crowd on Saturday nights. Don’t be scared—they’re some of the most fun drinking buddies around.

