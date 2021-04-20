The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa

More Than a Bicycle

The new bicycle, ElliptiGO, can best be described as an elliptical machine on a bike and because the bikes are so low, the end result is like a variance of running. The bikes are low-impact and make a great way to sightsee and explore the area. In Las Vegas' continuing efforts to be cutting-edge with all outdoor activities, you can now take tours of the area on these ElliptiGO bikes from the Westin.