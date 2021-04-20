Hotel de la Ville
Via Sistina, 69, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 3288 8880
Photo courtesy of Hotel de la Ville
More info
Hotel de la VilleWhy we love it: A palazzo-turned-hotel that marries the classic and contemporary sides of Rome
The Highlights:
- Sumptuous guestrooms that recall 18th-century Europe
- A Sicilian-inspired spa with a thermal suite
- A rooftop bar with sweeping views across Rome
The Review:
All Rocco Forte hotels are landmarks, occupying notable buildings in carefully chosen locations around the globe—and Hotel de la Ville is no exception. Situated at the top of the Spanish Steps, the hotel is housed in an 18th-century palazzo, complete with 104 upscale rooms and suites designed by Tommaso Ziffer in collaboration with Rocco Forte design director Olga Polizzi. The duo drew influence from the era of the Grand Tour, including playful furniture and rich textiles that might have been collected during the journey, plus traditional wooden floors, elegant marble bathrooms, and large windows overlooking the rooftops of Rome. All rooms also come outfitted with Irene Forte Skincare products, plush robes and slippers, and healthy minibars upon request.
When staying here, don’t miss your chance to experience the on-site De La Ville Spa, a Sicilian-inspired sanctuary featuring five treatment rooms, an ice fountain, a hydro pool, and a Mediterranean-inspired salt room. Also worth visiting are any of the hotel’s four food and drink outlets, including Da Sistina, a ground-floor trattoria specializing in classic Roman cuisine and biodynamic wines. For something less traditional, head to the rooftop terrace bar, where the team serves Roman dim sum alongside Champagne cocktails and panoramic city views.