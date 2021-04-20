Copernicus Science Centre (Centrum Nauki Kopernik)
Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 596 41 00
Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm
Not Only for a Rainy DayCopernicus is a state-of-the-art interactive museum. It is a unique place: it arouses your curiosity, lets you understand the world around you through play, and proves that everyone is a discoverer all life long.
You will love it as well as your children. You can spend a whole day there. Copernicus Science Centre covers 20,000 m2 and houses six expositions, a planetarium, a Robotic Theatre, a Discovery Park and four laboratories
Planetarium "The Sky of Copernicus”
Projections onto a dome screen surrounding the auditorium and modern multimedia technology give the participants the impression that they are travelling to the remotest corners of the cosmos, into the depths of an ocean or inside a volcano.
Science store
The best spot for children's gifts in Warsaw.