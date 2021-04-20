Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Copernicus Science Centre (Centrum Nauki Kopernik)

Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 596 41 00
Not Only for a Rainy Day Warsaw Poland
Afar Warsaw Poland
Planetarium "The Sky of Copernicus” Warsaw Poland
Science store Warsaw Poland
Not Only for a Rainy Day Warsaw Poland
Afar Warsaw Poland
Planetarium "The Sky of Copernicus” Warsaw Poland
Science store Warsaw Poland

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm

Not Only for a Rainy Day

Copernicus is a state-of-the-art interactive museum. It is a unique place: it arouses your curiosity, lets you understand the world around you through play, and proves that everyone is a discoverer all life long.

You will love it as well as your children. You can spend a whole day there. Copernicus Science Centre covers 20,000 m2 and houses six expositions, a planetarium, a Robotic Theatre, a Discovery Park and four laboratories

Opening Hours:
Tuesday - Friday 9.00 - 18.00
Saturday - Sunday 10.00 - 19.00
By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Planetarium "The Sky of Copernicus”

Projections onto a dome screen surrounding the auditorium and modern multimedia technology give the participants the impression that they are travelling to the remotest corners of the cosmos, into the depths of an ocean or inside a volcano.
Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Afar

The distance to Mars depends on when you measure it, and which vantage point you’re considering.
Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Science store

The best spot for children's gifts in Warsaw.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points