Copernicus Science Centre (Centrum Nauki Kopernik) Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland

Not Only for a Rainy Day Copernicus is a state-of-the-art interactive museum. It is a unique place: it arouses your curiosity, lets you understand the world around you through play, and proves that everyone is a discoverer all life long.



You will love it as well as your children. You can spend a whole day there. Copernicus Science Centre covers 20,000 m2 and houses six expositions, a planetarium, a Robotic Theatre, a Discovery Park and four laboratories



Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Friday 9.00 - 18.00

Saturday - Sunday 10.00 - 19.00